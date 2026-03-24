Chamber marks 95 years Thursday night

As the United States of America celebrates 250 years in 2026, Gladewater Chamber of Commerce is getting a jump-start Thursday night.

It’s the 95th annual Membership Banquet for the cornerstone organization, and the Gladewater Former Students Building will be bursting with red, white and blue for the shindig.

The patriotic affair runs 6:15 p.m. to 8 p.m. March 26 and, in addition to an ‘All-American Feast,’ it will include accolades for some acclaimed local Americans as well as remarks from one of Gregg County’s key figures.

It’s a challenge each year to pick the community’s honorees “of the Year” including business, teacher, youth, volunteer, woman and man. This round proved particularly difficult, according to chamber dynamo Lois Reed: Too many solid candidates from which to choose.

“There were so many great names mentioned that needed to have an award,” she said last week. “It made it hard for the committee.”

They made their choices, though, and the spotlight’s getting warmed up for Thursday night.

“Gladewater is a wonderful community that works together to make things happen,” Reed said. “It is not magic, it is teamwork, and I’m glad to be part of the team.”

The night’s award winners will share the spotlight with Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt, guest speaker for this year’s celebration and its semiquincentennial theme.

Per Reed, “He’s going to be talking about how Gladewater plays an important party in the Gregg County picture.”

For more information or to reserve seats, call Reed at 903-845-5501.

Stoudt Bio:

Judge William K. (Bill) Stoudt has served as Gregg County Judge continuously since 2003, bringing over two decades of dedicated leadership to the role. A Longview resident for more than 40 years, he is deeply connected to the community both as a public servant and as a local businessman,” according to the night’s program. He is married to Suzanne, a retired educator from the Longview Independent School District. Together, they have one daughter – a doctor of equine medicine who owns and operates a successful Equine Veterinarian Clinic in Pilot Point, Texas – and one grandson.

Community Involvement:

• Member: Longview Rotary Club

• Past Chairman: I-20 East Texas Corridor Advisory Committee

• Honoree: Statesman Award from the East Texas Council of Governments

Leadership Roles:

• Former Director & Chairman: Gregg County Appraisal District

• Former Director & Chairman: City of Longview Higher Education Council

In 2016, Governor Abbott appointed Judge Stoudt to serve as the Chairman of the State Commission on Jail Standards. He is currently in his second term in this role.