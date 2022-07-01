Chamber-sponsored fireworks set for Sunday at lake

Our whole country is excited as Independence Day approaches and families plan to gather at Lake Gladewater on July 3rd to swim, boat, picnic and then watch the annual fireworks display at 9 p.m.. The annual Patriotic Boat Parade will begin at 8 p.m. and is sponsored by Austin Bank.

This year food trucks will be available from 5-10 p.m.

As you make your plans to attend the Gladewater Chamber of Commerce Fireworks on SUNDAY, JULY 3, please be aware that street closures will occur. Pinecrest Street and Woodbine Street will become one-way so that emergency vehicles can have a safe route out. There will be no parking on these streets where barricades will be placed early in the day.

Please inform your family, guests, and neighbors of these changes.

We are thankful for the blessings bestowed on our great nation and wish everyone a safe and fun holiday!

HAPPY 246T BIRTHDAY AMERICA!!

Donations are appreciated to help defray the costs. Contact the chamber at 903-845-5501.