Chamber weaves America’s birthday into plans for 95th annual banquet

This year marks the United States Semiquincentennial – it made things quite a bit easier in picking the theme for the 95th annual Gladewater Chamber of Commerce Banquet.

“We’re celebrating America’s 250th, obviously,” Lois Reed said on President’s Day.

The event’s set for 6:15 p.m. to 8 on Thursday, March 26, in the Former Students Building at 2509 W. Hendricks.

Plans are still developing, and the chamber dynamo is still hammering out key details, like arranging patriotic entertainment for the event. The night’s keynote is already set.

“I just had confirmation this afternoon that Judge Bill Stoudt’s going to be our speaker,” Reed said. “I think it’ll be great.

“Gladewater has always played an important part in Gregg County. He thinks the same way. He is such a great proponent of all the communities in Gregg County.”

Stoudt will provide an update on county goings-on after guests settle in with the evening’s meal.

“I want the menu to be All-American food,” Reed said, fancier than hot dogs and hamburgers, “but it will include apple pie and cherry pie. You can’t get more American than that.”

Tickets for the event are $25 per person or $150 for a table of six.

“If you need a table, let me know. I’ve already sold 10 or 12,” Reed said excitedly.

For more information or to reserve a spot, call 903-845-5501.