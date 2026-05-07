Charges pending after April 16 shooting off Hwy. 271

A 38-year-old Gladewater man was shot in the wee hours of April 16 when he reportedly dropped by his cousin’s house and ended up in an argument with a lodger on the same property.

The man, who has not been named while Gladewater Police Department case remains open, was apparently hit by buckshot from a small-caliber shotgun. He was eventually transported to Christus Good Shepherd with non-life threatening injuries and released soon after.

No charges have yet been filed nor any of the parties identified: “The case is being sent to the Gregg County District Attorney’s Office for consideration,” GPD Chief Kyle Ready confirmed.

From reports on scene, the man is cousin to the woman who owns the home on the property. He was reportedly shot by her boyfriend who resides in a shed on the same plot of land in the 1500 block of North Main Street (Hwy. 271). The female resident transported the gunshot victim to another family member’s house outside the Gladewater City Limits before police officers were notified of the shooting.