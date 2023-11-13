Chili Cookoff in Gladewater Nov. 18th

Downtown Gladewater’s Beautiful Tribe will host its first East Texas Chili Cook-off Nov. 18 with proceeds benefiting scholarships for local students as well as a Thanksgiving feeding outreach.

Set from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. that Saturday, there’s a $25 entry fee for chili competitors. With a $250 grand prize on the line, to qualify for the win each competing cook must submit three concoctions for consideration – traditional chili, turkey chili and seafood chili.

The family fun Fall event also features a live performance by rock soul artist Sandy Redd and other musicians including Branisha McCowan.

It’s the first street festival for contemporary women’s clothing retailer Beautiful Tribe, located at 211 E. Pacific Ave. The storefront will be the center of Nov. 18 festivities. Proceeds benefit the Weldon Alumni Scholarships for graduating high school students and, particularly, the Karli Bryant Scholarship Fund honoring the late Marissa Ward, a longtime local advocate for underserved youth and grandmother of the scholarship’s namesake.

Co-sponsors Chad’s Wings and Burgers and Aunt Sandra’s Soul Food are raffling a $350 Thanksgiving meal with proceeds benefiting families in need come Thanksgiving, working with the nonprofit Arula’s Hope.

Doc Mab Enterprise is also sponsoring the event, which is open to vendors for a $50 fee. Potential vendors and cook-off contests should contact Beautiful Tribe (903-917-2530) for entry. Raffle tickets for the Thanksgiving Basket are available from either restaurant, and all raffle tickets can also purchased the day of the event.