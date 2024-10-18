Christmas Open House Coming Soon

Save the Date for a Magical Night in Historic Downtown Gladewater!



On Saturday, November 9, 2024, from 5-7:30 PM, the Gladewater Chamber presents The Christmas Open House, where holiday cheer fills the air. Be there as we light up our brand-new Christmas tree for the very first time!



Come experience true Texas hospitality with shops staying open late, mouthwatering eats from local food trucks, and a festive children’s area full of fun. Gather your family and friends, and let’s kick off the season together!