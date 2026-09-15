City closes in on final figures for Fiscal Year 2027

There’s light at the end of the tunnel for the City of Gladewater’s contentious 2026-2027 budget cycle.

The season kicked off July 30, took a hard turn Aug. 25, ramped up once more Sept. 3 and hits the home stretch following a special session tonight. The final measures are tentatively set for another called meeting next week.

With the clock ticking before Fiscal Year 2026 ends Sept. 30 and FY27 begins Oct. 1, Gladewater’s elected officials will meet with city leaders and staffers at 6 p.m. Sept. 15. The meeting falls after the Mirror’s press deadline – look for coverage online at GladewaterMirror.com.

Crafted around a “stability” mindset and a base-line set of numbers, the agenda includes new public hearings on both the proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2026-2027 as well as a new proposed tax rate before the fourth budget workshop of the season.

Opening with the standard period for Citizen Comments, the posted agenda closes with a record vote on the proposed tax rate for FY27, the second measure this year.

The council meets for its regular monthly session Thursday evening. At the moment, the current, working plan is for City Hall to wrap up this year’s budget talks with final consideration and likely adoption Tuesday, Sept. 22.