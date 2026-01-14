City council kicks off 2026 with new projects Thursday

Multiple times, Gladewater council members have talked about their eagerness to replace the fallen pavilion out at Gladewater Memorial Park Cemetery – it’ll be one of their first votes of 2026.

During their 6 p.m. meeting Thursday night they’re also set to officially sign off on a 20 percent increase per animal that’s taken to the Longview Animal Care & Adoption Center and, likely, to join other municipalities opposing new costs levied by SWEPCO.

The Jan. 15 session at Gladewater City Hall will also include the council’s consideration of a recommendation by the city’s Parks & Rec Board regarding where to place the south entrance gate at Lake Gladewater Park. Another gate was installed during the Christmas holidays.

In addition to action on roof replacements at Gladewater Municipal Airport, Thursday’s meeting also includes public hearings and votes on two items approved last week by the city’s Planning & Zoning Board. (See separate story in today’s issue.)

The animal control fee issue is tied to council consideration of the latest interlocal agreement between the City of Longview and the City of Gladewater for animal shelter services.

In executive session, a closed door meeting permitted for select exceptions to the Open Meetings Act, the council is set to meet with Gladewater Fire Chief Mike Simmons, who is considering a new role with Gregg County ESD No. 2 / Sabine Fire Department. (See separate story on Page 1.) Any related action will be taken in open session.

Other regular items on the agenda include mayor and council comments, citizens comments and updates from Gladewater City Manager Charlie Smith.

On their consent agenda (items typically approved with no discussion and a single vote) the council is set to adopt an ordinance setting the city election for May 2 along with a joint agreement to coordinate polling with Gladewater ISD. Find more coverage of the Spring 2026 in today’s edition.

Find the meeting’s partial packet below…