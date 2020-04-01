City extends disaster declaration

The City of Gladewater extended its disaster declaration Tuesday night to May 21, 2020.

Due to the Covid-19 Social Distancing Directives the City Council Special Session meeting was held by video conferencing online. Taxpayers were able to watch and listen online using Zoom Meeting or by watching the Gladewater Mirror Live Facebook Stream.

No one signed up for “citizen comments” to speak during the meeting.

The resolution states:

A RESOLUTION OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GLADEWATER, TEXAS EXTENDING THE DISASTER DECLARATION ISSUED BY MAYORAL PROCLAMATION ON MARCH 25, 2020 IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19 A PUBLIC HEALTH EMERGENCY; SET EFFECTIVE DATE.

WHEREAS, on March 25, 2020, Mayor JD Shipp, Mayor of the City of Gladewater, Texas issued a mayoral local disaster declaration for public health emergency for the City of Gladewater, in response to help prevent and control COVID-19; and

WHEREAS, pursuant to Section 418.108(b) of the Texas Government Code, a state of disaster for public health emergency shall continue for a period of not more than seven (7) days from the date of this declaration unless continued or renewed by the City Council of the City of Gladewater, Texas.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GLADEWATER, TEXAS:

SECTION 1. The recitals set forth above are true and correct and are incorporated as if fu11y set forth herein.

SECTION 2. The declaration of the Public Health Emergency, which was signed and executed by the Mayor on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, shall be renewed and continued through Thursday, May 21, 2020, the City’s regularly scheduled meeting date, in accordance with section 418.108 of the Texas Government Code.

SECTION 3, This Resolution shall take effect from and after its date of adoption.

DULY RESOLVED AND ADOPTED by the City Council of the City of Gladewater, Texas, on this the 31st day of MARCH 2020.