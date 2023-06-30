City gets clean audit report

The City of Gladewater’s auditor recently gave council members kudos for their healthy fund balances and efficient bookkeeping.

Albert Garcia of Mays & Associates attended the council’s June 15 gathering to lay out the basics of the audit for Fiscal Year 2021-2022.

“We will be issuing an unmodified report,” Garcia noted, “which is a clean report.

“You guys have a good balance sheet.”

Walking the council through the key elements of the audit, Garcia noted the city’s $3.8 million fund balance in the General Fund. That’s an increase of $220,000 over the prior year.

“We like to see increases,” he said.

Meanwhile, $825,000 in debt service has been reduced to $77,000.

“Not only being good stewards,” Garcia added, “but also paying off some debt. We like to see that.”

In the Water/Sewer Activity Fund, Garcia noted the city has a net position of $7.2 million, a $400,000 increase.

“Overall, the city has increased fund balances and is looking good.”

The council unanimously accepted Mays & Associates’ update, a 6-0 vote (with one member absent).

“We do look forward to a favorable report,” Mayor Scott Owens said.