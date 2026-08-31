City Hall welcomes open dialogue at town hall Aug. 31

State laws restrict dialogue between elected officials and attendees at public meetings – the same rules don’t apply at Town Hall meetings.

The next such opportunity is 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31, in the Gladewater Former Students Association building at 2509 Hendricks Street.

Everybody’s welcome, Mayor Brandy Flanagan-Shipp said last week, and she hopes the community will accept the invite.

“We can have really great dialogue back and forth. We can really share from our heart,” she told the audience at the Gladewater City Council’s monthly meeting Aug. 20. “We can share what we’ve been accomplishing, where we’re going. We can listen and even talk back to you.”

The council members are scheduled to attend along with select city staffers. There’s been no particular theme announced for the latest gathering as City Hall welcomes questions, concerns and conversation about local issues.