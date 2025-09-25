City hopes residents pitch-in for community cleanup Oct. 11

Gladewater’s Fall 2025 Citywide Cleanup is just a couple of weeks out, and this year’s event will once again take a multi-prong approach to sprucing up the community.

Along with Gladewater Chamber of Commerce and volunteers, City Hall’s spearheading the Oct. 11 effort: “Together, let’s show some hometown pride and keep our community looking its best.”

Downtown, city personnel and helpers will be on-hand to transfer residents’ car, truck and trailer-loads of trash into roll-off containers. Running 8 a.m. to noon that Saturday morning, residents are invited to drop-off their accumulated junk at the city’s collection site on East Commerce Street.

Meanwhile, “The City of Gladewater will be offering curbside pick-up for our disabled and senior residents,” per City Hall’s event page. To schedule a pick-up, call the Water Utility Billing Department at 903-845-2196 no later than noon Thursday, Oct. 9.

Concurrent to the collections, the city is recruiting volunteers to spread throughout the community for an autumn litter round-up: “We need you to help us make a big impact.”

Helpers will gather at 7:45 a.m. Oct. 11 at the Ken Bennett Pavilion on East Pacific.

“From there, we’ll head out to neighborhoods and parks across the city to roll up our sleeves and get Gladewater shining. Bring your gloves – we’ll supply the garbage bags.”

Chamber dynamo Lois Reed will be leading another band of volunteers through downtown in memory of her predecessor, the late Marsha Valdetero. The group will start from the intersection of the loop and Hwy. 271 at 8 a.m. and head north, cleaning up Main Street ahead of end-of-year activities.

Per Reed, “This is a great opportunity to just spread out and cleanup.”