City moves monthly meeting to June 12 to hold space for Juneteenth holiday

Gladewater City Council’s regular sessions typically fall on the third Thursday of the month – the schedule usually avoids holiday conflicts, but June 19 is an exception.

“It’s Juneteenth,” according to City Clerk Judy Van Houten, “that’s a city holiday so we bumped it up a week to have it on June 12.”

This week’s gathering will kick off at the standard start time of 6 p.m. in the council chambers at 519 E. Broadway Thursday evening.

The elected officials’ agenda packet’s a heavy one this go-around, filled with volunteer application from locals stepping up to serve on a handful of boards, including the new Parks & Recreation panel.

Whoever ends up on the seven-person roster will likely play a key role in steering the community – the board’s actions are subject to council, but there’s quite a bit of funding tied to Parks & Rec endeavors.

Applicants include Noah Blackmon, Claudette Clay, Tiffany Evans, Thonda Peek, Teddy Sorrells, Casey Christin Williams and Steve Young. Jesse Hawkins and Scott Owens have applied as well, and for the board of adjustments, which has three open positions and three spots in rotation with a total of five applicants.

There are no new volunteers for the Airport Board, but current members Joe Wise (chairman), Winn King and Dr. Bert Sharp have volunteered for reappointment. The Planning & Zoning Commission has no new names, but some rotating members are willing to serve again.

The city’s annual financial audit for Fiscal Year 2023-2024 is back on the agenda after delays, and the council is also poised to discuss a Road Infrastructure Improvement Plan.

The council will also consider adoption of a fee schedule for rental of city-owned mobile food slots – an improved food truck enclosure is currently under construction at Lake Gladewater.

The proposed fees are $75 for a daily rental, $150 for weekend (Friday through Sunday), $300 for a weekly rental (Monday through Sunday) plus a “Holiday Premium Rental” of $150 in addition to the regular rate.