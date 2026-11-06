City of Gladewater seeks treasurer, HR director following resignation

Gladewater City Council members spent the better part of an hour behind closed doors last week during a one-issue special meeting focused on the now-vacant position of City Treasurer & HR Director.

Adjourning to ‘Executive Session’ at 6:01 p.m. the elected officials returned at 6:55 p.m. and wrapped up within a minute: they unanimously accepted outgoing finance chief Meghan Davis’ resignation with “immediate release of all duties” then again voted 7-0 to immediately open applications to find her successor.

Davis’ Oct. 19 resignation fell weeks after a tumultuous budget season and days after a non-unanimous Oct. 15 vote to spend $1,000 on an outside audit. She offered two weeks’ to assist with her transition from City Hall, moving on to a new role outside the municipality.

“Meghan, we thank you for your time at the City of Gladewater,” Mayor Brandy Flanagan-Shipp said, “and we wish you the absolute best as you continue to move forward in your career.”

Council member Kevin Smith offered both motions Oct. 26, approved without discussion before the council adjourned at 6:56 p.m.

The job listing was in progress as of Nov. 2. The city’s website does currently list the relevant job description, though:

“The City Treasurer & HR Director directly oversees the city’s financial activities under the administrative leadership of the City Manager.

“They take full responsibility for the municipality’s accounting and fiscal functions, working in close partnership with the City Manager and various departments to ensure rigorous monitoring of financial responsibilities. Their role encompasses managing the city’s budget, cash flow, investment activities, and conducting city audits. Additionally, they effectively supervise the Utility Billing Department, Municipal Court, and Finance Department.

“Moreover, this position is fundamentally responsible for the administration and strategic direction of the Human Resources function. They manage labor relations, oversee training, enforce job classification and pay structures, administer benefits, and lead a range of other HR activities.

“It is imperative that they maintain the integrity and confidentiality of departmental records and employee documentation at all times.”