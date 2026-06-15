City of White Oak shaken by death of public works chief in Saturday wreck

White Oak Public Works Director Tracey Fears was killed Saturday in a multi-vehicle wreck that saw another driver arrested for intoxication manslaughter.

Fears was a family man, a 53-year-old father of four and father-figure to many others. He quit the oilfield almost 20 years ago and went to work for the City of White Oak in order to spend more time with his kids, according to a close friend and coworker.

At City Hall, Fears was promoted to superintendent over public works in 2012 and spent many of his off-hours coaching Little League baseball and shepherding local youths.

“He wasn’t just my boss. He was like a brother to me,” says longtime colleague and cohort Dale Tuttle. “He was a good Christian man. He was a devoted family guy. He was extremely proud of his kids and everything that they did. He talked about them night and day.

“Best boss I ever had. He was fair. He cared about his employees and would bend over backwards to get them where they needed to be.”

Fears was killed and multiple people were injured shortly after 3 p.m. June 13. His wife and son were taken by helicopter to a hospital in Tyler.

According to an ongoing Texas DPS investigation, Fears was northbound on FM 3053 outside Kilgore when his vehicle was struck by a westbound driver on FM 1639 who reportedly ran a stop sign. Fears’ pickup was pushed toward the southbound lane into a head-on collision with another vehicle.

Tanner Griffin Templeton, a 22-year-old Hallsville resident, was arrested Saturday and booked into the Rusk County Jail on charges of Intoxication Manslaughter with a Vehicle ($200,000 bond) and Intoxication Assault with a Vehicle causing Serious Bodily Injury ($75,000). He remained incarcerated as of press deadline Monday.

Per DPS, Templeton failed field sobriety tests on the scene before he was taken to a hospital for treatment. Passengers in Templeton’s vehicle were reportedly injured as well.

Stephanie Fears and Braden fears remain hospitalized in Tyler with serious injuries.

Officials and employees at White Oak City Hall are reeling from the news, City Coordinator Jimmy Purcell said Monday.

“We still really can’t believe it happened. It’s a horrible deal,” he said. “All of us are coming together to put our thoughts and prayers together and send them out to the family.”

Fears was dedicated to his wife and kids, his department, his workers and his community. Baseball was a passion.

“He had been an umpire for many years,” Purcell added, “and saw a bunch of White Oak kids grow up and become adults.”

No matter what, the man was fair, Tuttle praised, committed to speaking truth. Fears opened his heart and his home to his ball players and any other youngster in need.

“He was a role model of what a married guy was supposed to be like. He adored Steph. His kids hung the moon to him.”