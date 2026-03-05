City recognizes No. 1 volunteer

Gladewater Chamber of Commerce President Lois Reed is well-known to the community’s various groups of volunteers – where they go, she goes.

From the council chamber to the food bank to picking up trash on the side of the road, there’s Lois.

The City of Gladewater put the spotlight on the hands-on helper Feb. 24 during its first Volunteer & Board Appreciation Banquet. In addition to dinner and a presentation from guest speaker from Chad Patterson, City Hall recognized the locals who contribute time to everything from the Lake and Airport Boards to Lee-Bardwell Public Library, Gladewater Economic Development Corporation and more.

Each board chose a standout member from among their volunteers, and the city bestowed Volunteer of the Year 2025-2026 on Reed.

HARD-EARNED, WELL-DESERVED – Lois Reed’s was the only truly surprised face in the Former Students Association Building Feb. 24 as the City of Gladewater awarded her Volunteer of the Year 2025-2026 in the municipality’s Volunteer & Board Appreciation Banquet.

