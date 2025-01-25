City secures acreage for new parking at community ballpark

The City of Gladewater is lining up a parking expansion at the community ballpark.

Following another closed door ‘executive’ discussion of the local amenity during their monthly meeting Thursday, council members returned to open session and green-lit the purchase of 0.86 acres of land on the south side of the existing facility.

“It should give us about 60 more parking spots behind the ballfield,” Gladewater City Manager Charlie Smith said, at a cost of approximately $8,600.

During his regular report earlier that evening, Smith reminded the council members the community’s monthly sales tax allocation dipped about 4 percent in January, based on November returns.

Meanwhile, Public Works crew members were preparing for another cold snap and any infrastructure complications it could create.

“The Public Works guys are always going to be working on water and sewer breaks,” he said. On a related issue, “When the Sabine River floods, it puts down a lot of sand at the boat ramp down there,” and the city has been able to recover 55 truckloads of sand for use at water/sewer repair sites and on other projects.

“Some of these disaster issues that cause problems, they can really benefit us like that.”

Notably, city personnel continue to work on the new ‘Tyler’ lift station, tied to Texas Department of Transportation’s looming expansion of Hwy. 271.

“All that stuff is moving along pretty quickly right now. I know TxDOT wants to get the lines moved and get moving forward with it.”

Among other business during their monthly meeting Jan. 16, council members unanimously-approved the nomination of Kent Abernathy to serve on the Upshur County Appraisal District Board of Directors.

Local Tammy Kessler and former Mayor JD Shipp were also in consideration, and council members emphasized their support of all three options.

“It’s great to have citizens that are stepping forward,” Mayor Brandy Flanagan said.

In a public hearing and related vote last week, the council also approved a Special Use Permit for 227 S. Main St. Applicant Zeeshan Razzaq aims to sell beer and wine at a new convenience store on the spot.

“Our Special Use Permits are assigned not to the location but to the person,” Gladewater Building Inspector Al Harrison reminded the council. Formerly a Nu-Way gas station, “To transfer the Special Use Permit, it has to go back to Planning & Zoning through y’all,” in addition to county and state approvals.

Council member Michael Weber’s motion, seconded by councilman Kevin Clark, was approved 6-0 with council member Teddy Sorrells abstaining.

By James Draper