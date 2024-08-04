City sets hearings on budget, tax rate for coming fiscal year

It’s budget season for a slew of local governmental agencies, and the City of Gladewater’s reminding locals of their opportunities to weigh in on how the municipality puts tax dollars to use.

Laws stipulate a minimum number of public hearings taxing entities must hold and, to some degree, when they must be set.

The Gladewater City Council will host two key hearings in one night during their regular meeting Aug. 15 at City Hall. First up during the 6 p.m. meeting that evening at 519 E. Broadway Ave. is a hearing on the proposed tax rate for Fiscal Year 2024-2025, which runs Oct. 1 to Sept. 30.

Likewise, the elected officials and city leaders must hold a public hearing on the proposed budget for FY25, and attendees will have an opportunity to speak on either or both topics.

According to a public posting on the budgeting schedule, “This proposed budget will decrease sales taxes from last year’s budget by $82,724 (2.85 percent) and $38,797 is tax revenue to be raised from new property added to the tax roll this year.”

In addition to the public hearings, attendees can address the council for a set amount of time on any topic during the regularly-scheduled ‘Citizens Comments’ portion of the meeting – public meeting rules restrict council members’ ability to respond. Under updated state laws, attendees may also weigh in on specific agenda items during the council members’ discussion of each topic.

Find an agenda preview in the Aug. 15 edition of the Gladewater Mirror.