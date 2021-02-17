City water consumption too high

This is due to water usage increase. The water plant is unable to keep up with current demand on the system. This may be due to some leakage around the city or at service locations.

We believe that the freezing temperatures may have cracked some pipes around town, creating the increased demand.

However, Gladewater City Manager Ricky Tow said no major leaks have been found. He said crews are out checking.

He said it is believed people are simply using far more water than usual, possibly with water taps open to prevent freezing.