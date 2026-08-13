City weighs 14 percent tax rate increase

While the budget’s still in flux, the City of Gladewater has proposed a 14 percent increase to the total tax rate to cover costs in the coming year.

At $0.637580 per $100 valuation, the numbers for Fiscal Year 2026-2027 include $0.538887 for Maintenance & Operations plus $0.098693 for Interest & Sinking (i.e. debt service). The current figures are $0.508994 and $0.048011, respectively, a combined rate of $0.557005 in FY26.

Everything’s subject to change by the time council members adopt the final figures before their new fiscal year begins Oct. 1.

The latest total taxable values in the City of Gladewater are $560,165,774.

According to the requisite posting of public hearings on the budget and tax rate, “This budget will raise more revenue from property taxes than last year’s budget by an amount of $593,889, which is a 19.95 percent increase from last year’s budget. The property tax revenue to be raised from new property added to the tax roll this year is $240,216.”

After an initial budget workshop July 30, city employees are currently refining their financial plans and awaiting council members’ first draft feedback.

The upcoming public hearing on the FY27 tax rate and budget is set for the council’s regular monthly session at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20 at City Hall.