Citywide Clean-up set Saturday

The City of Gladewater will sponsor a free “City-Wide Clean-Up Day” to its residents this Saturday, Oct. 14, 8 a.m. to noon.

Dumpsters will be positioned by the railroad track beside East Commerce Street. City workers will be on hand to help unload items.

The following are items that are NOT allowed in the downtown dumpsters:

• Tires

• Construction materials

• Roofing Materials

• Any materials resulting from contractual work or commercially related activities

• Hazardous Materials

• Paint

• Batteries

• Motor Oil

• Refrigerant containing items (Refrigerators, freezers, air conditioning units, etc.)

Please note-Refrigerant units may be collected, but only if they have been tagged by a certified technician to be free of CFC’s.

If you miss this event, the city also has a recycle receptacle at the end of the City Hall parking lot for residents.

Residents are asked to not leave items or trash outside of the receptacle. Place the items inside the recyling bin.