Come, they tell you, to downtown’s annual Christmas parade, pa rum pum pum pum

Hear that? It’s ‘The Sounds of Christmas’ getting ever-nearer.

That’s the theme for the 2025 Gladewater Christmas Parade, spearheaded by the local chamber of commerce Dec. 13.

Be it a truck-and-trailer, a clatch of classic cars, a bunch of bicycles or a welter of walkers, they’ll be decked out for a bit of “Fa la la la la” to send season’s greetings to everyone lining the route next weekend.

The fun kicks-off at 5 p.m. that Saturday afternoon, and participants can sign up as late as Monday, Dec. 8, to get a spot in the lineup. Applications are available from @gladewatercoc on Facebook or download it here.

The rules are simple: To be considered for judging, an entry must reflect the parade theme. All vehicle drivers must be licensed and insured. Importantly, candy may not be thrown from vehicles in Gladewater’s parade, but it can be handed out by walkers.

Notably, “There is only one adult Santa, and he arrives on the Gladewater fire truck,” the chamber emphasized. Also, “Horses will be placed at the end of the parade. There must be someone designated with the group of horses to collect and dispose of any animal waste.

“Don’t miss out on this holiday tradition! Bring your bells, wear your brightest Christmas sweater, and let’s enjoy the ‘Sounds of Christmas’ together!”