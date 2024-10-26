Community Trick or Treat set Oct. 26

Popcorn. Hot dogs. Cotton candy. Sugary snacks. Everyone’s invited to get hyped for Halloween at the city’s annual trick-or-treat event Oct. 26 – just don’t snitch to any dentists.

Gladewater Chamber of Commerce is helping spread the word about the annual celebration of the spooky, set for 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. the last Saturday of the month at the Broadway Elementary Playground.

There’ll be an array of ‘scary activities’ including carnival-style games, a costume contest and more at just $1 per person.

For more information, contact Lois Reed at 903-845-5501.