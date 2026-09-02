Comptroller reports state sales tax revenue totaled $4.6 Billion in August

Interim Texas Comptroller Don Huffines said state sales tax revenue totaled $4.62 billion in August, 7.1% more than in August 2025.

The majority of August sales tax revenue is based on sales made in July and remitted to the agency in August.

“The increased revenue from state sales tax is a positive sign for meaningful property tax relief for Texans,” said Huffines, appointed to the office by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott through the November election. “The Legislature should prioritize lowering the cost of homeownership by dedicating elevated sales tax collections to reducing property taxes.”

Growth in receipts was positive from all the large sectors primarily influenced by business spending last month, with collections from the construction and mining sectors being particularly robust. Remittances from the manufacturing sector came in 5.2% above the amount in August 2025, and collections from the wholesale trade sector were 1.7% above totals from the same month last year following a nearly 10% jump in July.

Growth in receipts from retail trade was very strong, coming in nearly 10% higher than August 2025 collections. Growth in remittances from online shopping led the way, coming in over 20% higher than the same month a year ago for the second consecutive month. Among other sectors driven largely by consumer spending, collections from the service sector came in 8.2% more than August 2025. Receipts from restaurants were up 3.8% last month, above the rate of inflation for food away from home.

Calendar year-to-date sales tax revenue was $35.2 billion, up 7.3% compared with the same period a year ago. Sales tax is the largest source of state funding for the state budget, accounting for 58% of all tax collections.

Texas collected the following revenue from other major taxes in August: