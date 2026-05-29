Congratulations Class of 2026 – Gladewater, Union Grove and White Oak

Congratulations, Class of 2026!

Today we proudly celebrate the graduates of Gladewater High School, White Oak High School, and Union Grove High School.

Your hard work, dedication, and perseverance have led you to this important milestone. Whether your next step is college, trade school, military service, the workforce, or a path uniquely your own, we wish you success as you begin this exciting new chapter.

As you move forward, remember the lessons you’ve learned, the friendships you’ve built, and the communities that have supported you along the way.

Congratulations on your achievements, and best wishes for a bright future.

Congratulations to the Gladewater, White Oak, and Union Grove High School Class of 2026!