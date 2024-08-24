Congressman spotlights GHS students

Two Gladewater high schoolers are among the inaugural class of recipients of Congressman Nathaniel Moran’s Texas First Congressional Service Award.

GHS students Kyla Lincoln and Jaxxon Cook are being lauded for their service-oriented actions and sacrifice, going above and beyond in volunteerism or community service.

Moran is the U.S. Representative for Texas’ 1st District. According to his office, “The awardees were selected from more than 100 high schools across the 17 counties in the First Congressional District. This award honors the ‘unsung heroes’ within a school or community and recognizes those who have shown selfless behavior, gone out of their way to serve others, and who exemplify the true spirit of Texas.”

The Texas First Congressional Service Award is not a scholarship but rather a service award for deserving students in Moran’s district. Other local recipients include Longview’s Luke Goolsby and Melody Dennis of Trinity School of Texas along with Preston Armstrong and Steffany Paz of Pine Tree High School.

“I am honored to congratulate the inaugural class of recipients of the Texas First Congressional Service Award and to thank them for their humility, dedication, and selflessness,” Moran announced. “As the first group to receive this recognition, these students have displayed outstanding character, exemplifying the true spirit of Texas by shining a light of service and compassion to the world around us.

“I applaud these young people for going above and beyond to serve their schools, communities, state, and our great nation. May God bless these students and guide their future endeavors.”