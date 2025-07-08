CONSUMER ALERT: Attorney General Ken Paxton is Warning Texans to be Aware of Scammers Amid the Catastrophic Flooding in Texas

AUSTIN – Attorney General Ken Paxton issued a consumer alert to protect Texans against bad actors looking to take advantage of the devastating flooding in Texas by perpetrating scams

“There are no words for how wrong it is that morally bankrupt people are trying to take advantage of Texans by using this tragedy to scam them. Anyone engaging in these scams will face the full force of the law, and I will not rest until they are brought to justice,” said Attorney General Paxton. “I will continue to work to defend those impacted by this tragedy and also urge everyone to join me in praying for those affected by this terrible natural disaster.”

Texans harmed by this devastating flooding should be wary of bad actors trying to take advantage of this tragedy and be wary of anyone seeking monetary funds from them. To that end, the Office of the Attorney General would like to caution everyone in any area affected by storms and flooding to be extremely careful with people offering to help you rebuild or reconstruct.

Scams involving contractors failing to perform work they were paid to do are not uncommon following such tragic disasters. Flood victims are reminded to be wary of contractors from out of the area, don’t rush into signing a contract, ask for references, and check with the Better Business Bureau to ensure they’re working with a trustworthy business. In addition, under state law, once the governor issues a disaster declaration, vendors are prohibited from charging exorbitant prices for necessities during and after the crisis.

Governor Greg Abbott has declared a state of disaster in the following Texas Counties: Bandera, Bexar, Burnet, Caldwell, Coke, Comal, Concho, Gillespie, Guadalupe, Kendall, Kerr, Kimble, Llano, Mason, McCulloch, Menard, Reeves, San Saba, Tom Green, Travis, and Williamson.

For additional guidance to help spot disaster scams, visit the Attorney General’s website here.

Texans in affected counties who believe they have been scammed or encountered price gouging should call the Office of the Attorney General’s toll-free complaint line at 1-800-621-0508 or file an online complaint here.