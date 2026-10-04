Cool temps welcome after heat hinders water treatment

The arrival of fall brings more than a break in the heat for the City of Gladewater – hopefully, it’s also a turning point in the strain on the Water Treatment Plant.

Gladewater City Manager Charlie Smith spotlighted ongoing efforts there during the city council’s September meeting, noting the particular challenge Water Treatment Plant Manager Wendy Emmel and her staff face when the summer temperatures are unrelenting.

“I get a call every once in a while about the water tasting kinda funny or maybe a discoloration,” he told council members. In addition to drought conditions affecting the lake level, “With the heat that we’ve experienced, the water that we’re taking in from the lake is about 90 degrees. When we run it through the plant and treat it and send it back out, it’s running about 85 or 90 degrees.

“They’re really having to watch their chemical usage.”

Beginning Sept. 28, the city temporarily converted the water distribution system from chloramine to free chlorine. It will continue through Oct. 12.

“During this period, customers may notice a temporary change in the taste or odor of their water,” according to a recent release. “This is normal during a free-chlorine conversion and does not necessarily indicate a problem with the safety of the water.”

Extended high near or above 100-degrees Fahrenheit, the source water temperature and temps within the distribution system all increase disinfectant demand and make maintaining chlorine residuals more of a challenge.

“If you experience discoloration, allow the cold water to run for several minutes until it clears. If the condition persists, please contact the city.”

For more information, reach the Water Treatment Plant at 903-844-6331.

“We test all the way throughout town just to make sure we’re good,” Smith added. “When it cools down, we should start experiencing a difference.”