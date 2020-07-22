Cornyn Hosts Coronavirus Call with East Texas Chamber Members

Shares Federal Assistance Available for East Texas Workers

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) today joined members of the Pittsburg, Mt. Pleasant, Gilmer, Gladewater, and Mt. Vernon Chambers of Commerce on a video conference call to share information about federal resources available to Texas businesses during the coronavirus crisis and answer their questions in advance of the upcoming Senate debate on the next coronavirus relief bill.

“Because of the coronavirus, many Texans find themselves without a job, or with a business that’s not viable during the pandemic,”said Sen. Cornyn. “Congress has delivered targeted relief for Texas workers and small businesses needing a lifeline, and this call gave me the opportunity to let East Texans know what options are available to help them stay afloat.”

Sen. Cornyn launched a series of statewide outreach calls with chambers of commerce, hospitals, healthcare workers, educators, and other Texans on March 6.