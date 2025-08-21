Council considers new board’s dog park proposal tonight

New and improved – Gladewater’s Parks & Recreation board members have sent their first pair of recommendations to council members, and the ideas are set for consideration during the elected officials’ regular meeting Thursday evening.

First up is discussion and a vote on a new dog park at Everett Park. Then, council members will consider a plan to enhance the entrance to Lake Gladewater Park.

The monthly meeting begins at 6 p.m. Aug. 18 at Gladewater City Hall and will also feature discussion of two new ordinances proposed by Public Works: the creation of a chipping program in the community as well as a sewer cleanout initiative.

After the council’s standard opening items – officials’ comments and reports as well as a section for citizen feedback – the group will hold requisite public hearings on the proposed budget and tax rate for Fiscal Year 2025-2026. The council members are also scheduled for a vote on the 2025-2026 budget for Gladewater Economic Development Corporation.

GEDCO’s expenses for the coming year are projected at $642,855. It’s a 46.7 percent increase on the current FY25 strategy as the local EDC fuels more activity in the city limits using a third of Gladewater’s sales tax revenues.

Another public hearing and vote Aug. 18 focuses on a request for a lot size variance for a Heavy Commercial space encompassing 503 Willow, Sabine Street and 303 plus 305-307 Cooper. A related replat request (and action) will follow the council’s vote.

Former council member Teddy Sorrells is chairman of the still-new Parks & Rec Board and will present the group’s two options for council members’ consideration. The options include a funding allocation for fencing, parking and pathways at the proposed dog park as well as funds for two new fences, automatic openers and installation of the Lake Park gate.

In executive session, a closed door discussion on key exceptions to the Texas Open Meetings Act, in addition to deliberation regarding real property, the council members are scheduled to consult with the city’s legal counsel regarding liquor stores (the group voted against two developers’ proposals last month) and on an underage house party at Lake Gladewater in July.