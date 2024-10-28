Council equips Public Works to keep city’s grass at bay

The City of Gladewater recently took the bulk of its mowing back under Public Works’ purview, and the move is showing progress.

“We’ve been getting so many compliments on the mowing that’s going on since we’ve taken it in-house,” Gladewater City Manager Charlie Smith told council members during their monthly meeting Oct. 17. Alongside the good news, “Some of the equipment that we have inherited is just flat wore out,” but Public Works is making the best of it: “I’m seeing a difference, a big difference in what our town’s looking like.”

The council spent a good portion of their regular session discussing a solution for the equipment, ultimately opting to finance about $165,000 for replacements. They also invested time in a drainage strategy for the developing Meadow Vista Subdivision but put off action until next month.

“I went out and took a look at the property,” Smith said. “My concern is the drainage.”

The city’s elected officials heard from both Mike Austin of East Texas Homes and George Taylor of Land Surveying Services in addition to nearby homeowner Trisha Turner. Addressing the problematic drainage is “first and foremost” Austin said, and, per Taylor, “It’s a simple solution.”

A number of official actions on the property will need to be taken at next month’s meeting; the council could not act Oct. 17 due to their posted agenda.

Last week also saw the Texas Water Development Board approve $4.1 million for upgrades to the city’s wastewater system, Smith told the council.

In other good news, “Our sales tax was up 16 percent this month, so we’re getting back up there.”

In his regular City Manager’s report, Smith noted the ongoing burn ban in effect for Gladewater along with Gregg County, Smith and Upshur – 143 counties are facing similar restrictions, Gladewater Fire Chief Mike Simmons confirmed.

“Actually, we got our first call on that today,” Smith said. Meanwhile, “Our lake store is moving along,” with renovations underway at Lake Gladewater. “I think that’s going to turn out to be a really good thing for the city and probably the entire area once (Arron Watson) puts his playground out on the water.”

Work is progressing on the new chain link fence and automatic gate at Gladewater Municipal Airport, he noted, funded by a Routine Airport Maintenance Program Grant from the state with a 90/10 split, costing the city just $4,500.

Regarding the mowing equipment, the council members unanimously approved separate purchases of used materials including $56,400 for a ‘22 Dodge pickup, two John Deer mowers and a 15-foot landscape trailer that will be funded through a 2-year loan at 6.4 percent interest from Austin Bank. A second loan at the same rate (and a 5-year term) will include a grappler, pallet forks, sweeper and a boom axe for $108,568.

“If our sales tax continues to grow, we may decide we want to pay it off,” Smith said. “We need to buy stuff so we can maintain the tax rate that we’ve got.

“These are things that we need. Everything out at public works was worn out when I got here and we’ve been leasing stuff.”

Mayor Brandy Flanagan praised Public Works employees for their ongoing efforts.

“From where we were to where we are now, there’s vast improvement.”

Council member Stoney Stone said he prefers buying the equipment outright instead of continuing to lease it.

“I think leasing the equipment’s throwing away money. I think it’s a no-brainer.”

Following a short closed session, the council members gave a unanimous green light to Smith to pursue a survey at the community ballpark to address a property boundary issue. They also announced the official promotion of Gladewater Police Chief Kyle Ready from interim to long-term (see separate story in today’s issue).