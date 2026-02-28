Council OKs 3 percent increase for trash collection

There’ll be another slight increase on local bills next month as Allied Waste updates its rates for the coming year.

It’s about 3 percent across the board, amounting to a 55-cent increase for monthly garbage pick-up inside the city limits, $20 to $20.55.

“Usually every year we get something from Republic regarding the increase on the rates and we pass that through,” Gladewater City Manager Charlie Smith reminded council members last week. “It’s at 3 percent, what the CPI was.”

It’s an across the board increase, affecting roll-off rates as well as the cost for an additional poly cart, rising from $12 to $12.18 per month.

The increase will be applied to the first billing cycle following March 25.

“When’s the last time the city has done an audit on that charge?” Mayor Brandy Flanagan asked.

“When we just raised the rates in October,” Smith replied, which saw city employees compare the local fee schedule to similar communities in the region.

Allied Waste gives back to the communities it serves, Smith noted.

For example, “They provide roll-offs for us for ‘Trash Off Days’ and things.”

From Flanagan, “A neat thing, too, about them is they always do that annual giveback to the city, our downtown, and do all kinds of things for our city.” That said, “It’s part of our job to make sure that we are being responsible and understand those costs and the standards throughout the industry.”

Council member William Blackmon’s motion to accept the rate increase, seconded by Milton Anderson, passed unanimously 6-0 (council member Kevin Clark was absent Feb. 19).