Council poised to write rules for liquor stores, short-term rentals

Local liquor stores are back on the agenda for Gladewater City Council members as they seek to regulate future developments through zoning, distance requirements and other policies.

The group’s final meeting of 2025 begins at 6 p.m. Thursday evening at City Hall, with major equipment purchases in the works alongside a new option for interment at Gladewater Memorial Park.

Earlier this year, in July, Gladewater City Council members denied ‘Specific Use Permits’ to developers behind two separate liquor store projects. It was later determined the current rules for SUPs do not apply, and the council subsequently voided their votes and took no further action, wishing the developers well in their projects albeit with an aim to revisit the relevant zoning and codes later.

That seems to be the plan for tonight’s meeting, with a “Discuss and Consider” tag indicating a vote’s possible on liquor store regs. No relevant documentation on-hand, but council members previously expressed their concerns about there being too many such stores in town.

The packet for Dec. 18 does carry a copy of a proposed Fiscal Year 2026 Interlocal Agreement for Emergency Services between Upshur County ESD No. 1 and the City of Gladewater. There’s also loan paperwork for $1.1 million to cover the cost of a new KME Panther Pumper fire apparatus along with a 2024 F450 Brush Truck.

Gladewater Fire Chief Mike Simmons presented the prospective purchases to the council in mid-November. While the brush truck is largely grant-funded (but for approximately $8,000), the fire engine is a significant buy, prompting the elected officials to ask for more funding information before taking a vote.

As previously reported, the council is scheduled to revisit short-term rentals inside the City of Gladewater and on city-owned property (such as leased lots at Lake Gladewater). No proposal was available at press time – the council members will discuss the issue with the city attorney behind closed doors; any action will be taken in open session.

The night’s ‘Executive Session’ also includes “deliberation regarding purchase, exchange, lease or value of real property” listed as ‘GCAD Property ID 19051, AB 95 H R HOKIT SUR TR 78.’ Gregg County Appraisal District Records identify it as a 0.12-acre lot on West Commerce Avenue that is currently owned by City of Gladewater.

The council members will also consider (i.e. vote on) the purchase of a new backhoe in addition to possible adoption of policies for the purchase, installation and fees associated with the sale of columbarium spaces at Gladewater Memorial Park Cemetery. No documentation is available regarding the columbarium, discussed previously, which is a structure built to house cremated remains in urns.

In other business, the council will:

• consider abandoning a portion of Smith Street that passes behind Union Grove Baptist Church;

• weigh a $51,550 contract amendment with Schaumburg & Polk for additional services tied to wastewater improvements.