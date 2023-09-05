County library features storytime

Two books will be read to small children at both of the Upshur County Library’s two weekly “Storytime” sessions in Gilmer on Thursday, Sept. 7.

To be presented at the 10 a.m. and 4:15 p.m. events are “I’m Going to Grandma’s” by Mary Ann Hoberman, and “My Grandparents Love Me” by Claire Freedman and Judi Abbot.

A craft will follow each Storytime at the library, 702 W. Tyler (which is also Texas 154), said library spokeswoman Kari Dunn.

Although all the events are free to the public, children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.

For more information, contact the library at (903) 843-5001 or visit its website at www.youseemore.com/upshur..