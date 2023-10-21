Countywide dumping set for Oct. 28

The Upshur County government will host one of its two annual County-Wide Cleanups, where county residents can dump certain items free of charge, Saturday, Oct. 28.

It is set from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (while dumpster space is available) at the county pug mill site, 1426 Cottonwood Road in Pritchett community. The road intersects with FM 1404.