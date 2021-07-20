COVID-19 cases found in Upshur jail

The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office confirms its first cases of Covid 19 within the Upshur County Jail.

Approximately three weeks ago, medical staff within the jail confirmed cases within the jail, both inmates and employees, and mitigation steps were immediately implemented.

The U.C.S.O. Jail is coordinating with the Texas Jail Commission, the Texas State Health Department, and the local jail doctor in dealing with the illness. This year, three negative pressure cells were completed to assist with controlling spread of any contagious illness, and they are being utilized now.

Visitation has been suspended for 30 days for safety of jail inmates, jail employees, and the public.

These cases are the first confirmed cases within the jail since the beginning of the pandemic. Jail personnel, early in the pandemic, instituted vigorous cleaning and disinfecting policies that are believed to have made a significant difference in the effects of the illness on jail personnel and inmates to this point.

No one to date has been hospitalized and current symptoms have been mild to moderate.

As this illness is highly contagious, the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office has restricted the booking of inmates unless it is significantly necessary. Criminal cases will be filed on those persons who would have been arrested on-site and warrants will be sought for these persons’ arrest when the illness subsides within the jail. Deputies will continue to arrest any persons who present an immediate threat to public safety.