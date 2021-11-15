COVID-19 vaccination clinic set for Nov. 22 in Kilgore

Kilgore College will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 22.

The clinic will be held in the carpeted gym of Parks Fitness Center, 701 Laird St., on the Kilgore campus.

“We are pleased to have the opportunity to partner with the Northeast Texas Public Health District to provide services designed to foster the health and safety of the college and our community,” said Dr. Brenda Kays, KC president.

Both the Pfizer and Moderna third-dose vaccines (immunocompromised population) will be available.

Pfizer boosters will also be available.

Anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Face coverings are required to be worn inside the vaccination clinic.

No appointment is needed as walk-ins are welcome. For more information, call (903) 617-6404.