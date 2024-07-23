Creature Teacher visits library Thursday

There’s a mini-menagerie heading to Gladewater Thursday as the Creature Teacher visits Lee-Bardwell Public Library.

The fun kicks-off at 11 a.m. July 25 in the library’s meeting room with a lineup of living critters, including some exotic visitors.

“Please join us as we learn more about these wonderful live animals!” library director Brandy Winn announced.

Sponsored by Buckner’s HOPES and ASQ (Ages and Stages) programs, the event is, as always, free and open to the public with all ages welcome. Additional information will be available about Buckner and its ongoing efforts.

“We thank them for their support of public libraries,” Winn noted, “and early childhood and parent education.”

Next week, there are big plans afoot as the library’s end-of-summer celebration coincides with fictional wizard Harry Potter’s birthday July 31. The magical mischief that Wednesday begins at 9 a.m. including trivia, games, snacks and more. Summer reading prizes will be announced about 11 a.m. then the library’s annual end-of-season water balloon fight with Gladewater Fire Department is set for 2 p.m.

Lee-Bardwell Public Library is located at 312 W. Pacific Ave. For more information, visit Facebook.com/leepubliclibrary or call 903-845-2640.