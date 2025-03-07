Daylight Savings Time returns Sunday morning

Don’t forget to ‘Spring Forward’ this weekend, setting clocks ahead one hour as Daylight Savings Time begins again at 2 a.m. Sunday, March 9.

The long-debated, semi-annual clock adjustment will remain in effect until the first Sunday in November.

Observed across most of the United States (but for Hawaii and most of Arizona) DST persists despite years of cross-talk. Advocates argue for energy conservation, traffic safety and more daylight activity versus criticism tied to disturbed sleep patterns, agricultural disruption and more.

Either way, it’s also a good reminder for residents to check the batteries in smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors.