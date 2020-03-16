DECLARATION OF LOCAL DISASTER AND PUBLIC HEALTH EMERGENCY RELATED TO COMMUNICABLE DISEASE

Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt issued the following “Declaration of Local Disaster and Public Health” Monday:

WHEREAS, the disease Covid-19 currently poses a significant health risk to the residents of the Gregg County and has been declared a World, National and State Health Emergency; and,

WHEREAS, the Covid-19 disease was confirmed to exist in Gregg County as of March 9th, 2020; and,

WHEREAS, as Gregg County Judge, I have concerns regarding inappropriate accommodations for an influx of local Covid-19 patients, personal protective equipment shortages for emergency response personnel and the potential for the escalating spread of the disease in pandemic form; and,

WHEREAS, it is necessary to preserve and protect the public health of the residents of Gregg County with the disease already present in the County; and,

WHEREAS, on the date of this declaration, the City of Longview Mayor has also issued a declaration of a public health emergency;

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT PROCLAIMED BY THE HONORABLE BILL STOUDT, COUNTY JUDGE OF GREGG COUNTY, TEXAS:

That a local state of disaster and public health emergency is hereby declared in the Gregg County pursuant to §418.108(a) of the Texas Government Code. Pursuant to §418.108(b) of the Texas Government Code, the local state of disaster and public health emergency shall continue for a period of not more than seven days from the date of this declaration unless continued or renewed by the Gregg County Commissioners Court. Pursuant to §418 .108( c) of the Texas Government Code, this declaration of a local state of disaster and public health emergency shall be given prompt and general publicity and shall be filed promptly with the County Clerk. Pursuant to §418.108(d) of the Texas Government Code, this declaration of a local state of disaster and public health emergency activates the Gregg County Emergency Management Plan. Pursuant to §418.108(g) of the Texas Government Code, this declaration of a local state of disaster authorizes the County Judge to control ingress to and egress from Gregg County and to control the movement of persons and the occupancy of premises within the Gregg County. All officers and employees of Gregg County, including without limitation all law enforcement officers employed by Gregg County and all medical personnel employed by Gregg County, are hereby authorized and directed to cooperate to the fullest extent allowed by law with the health authority designated by Gregg County pursuant to Chapter 121 of the Texas Health and Safety Code to enforce any and all communicable disease control measures imposed by said health authority pursuant to Chapter 81 of the Texas Health and Safety Code or other applicable law.

This declaration shall take effect immediately from and after its issuance.

ORDERED and DECLARED this 16th day of March 2020

Bill Stoudt

Gregg County Judge