Deputy shot by suspect

The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office confirms a shooting incident involving gunfire between a suspect and Law Enforcement in Upshur County.

At approximately 1:40 am Law Enforcement personnel from Gilmer P.D. and the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office responded to the CEFCO store at the intersection of U.S. Hwy 271 and State Hwy 300 in Gilmer, Texas.

There, Officers learned that a subject had fired multiple rounds inside and outside of the store, with several rounds being shot in the direction of people. No one was reported injured at the location but there was property damage. The reason for the suspect’s behavior at that location is being investigated.

Officers located the suspect vehicle traveling south on HWY 300 towards Longview and a car chase with law enforcement began. The chase extended into southern Upshur County and northern Gregg County. The suspect shot at officers during the chase.

The suspect alluded capture at that point, but soon after, while checking a possible address for the suspect car on Snyder Road in southern Upshur County, an Upshur County Deputy took gunfire to his vehicle from the area of this residence.

Law Enforcement from several agencies responded to assist including Longview Police Department, Gregg County Sheriff’s Office, Gilmer Police Department, as well as Ore City Police Department.

Law Enforcement was coordinating further strategy to capture the suspect when, at approximately 5 am, the suspect drove up to Law Enforcement Officers that were staged nearby. The suspect began shooting at Law Enforcement personnel. Officers and Deputies returned fire.

In that engagement, an Upshur County Patrol Deputy was struck by gunfire. He was treated and released from a Longview Medical Center. The suspect was shot and was transported to a Longview Medical Center where he remains at the time of this press release.

This investigation is not complete so specific charges have not yet been fully determined. The Texas Rangers are leading the investigation into the incident.

Sheriff Larry Webb thanks all the agencies and Law Enforcement personnel that assisted in this case.