Derrick Floyd to Lead Gladewater High School

Mr. Derrick Floyd, who is currently serving as Interim Principal at Gladewater Middle School, has been selected as the new Gladewater High School Principal. Floyd has over16 years in education. He has been a teacher, a coach and has served the past 3.5 years in GISD, all as the assistant principal at GMS.

Superintendent Sedric Clark said, “I am pleased to appoint Mr. Floyd to this position. GMS and our district have benefitted from his employment. Mr. Floyd’s love for kids, character and energy will all be assets as he tackles this new assignment. I am certain that GHS will benefit from this appointment”.

Floyd will fill the vacancy left by the retirement of longtime Gladewater High Principal Mrs. Cathy Bedair. Mr. Chris Langford, who has served as interim GHS principal since November, will return to his position as GMS principal. The moves will be made by the beginning of February.

“I’m excited about the future of GHS under Derrick Floyd’s leadership!” said Clark. “GO BEARS!”