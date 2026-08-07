Developer serves up plans for new food truck venue

‘Food truck court’ doesn’t quite capture the vision for Scott Staerker and the developing Dine and Pines venue on the corner of South Main and Loop 485.

“It’s a destination,” Staerker told board members at Gladewater Economic Development Corporation last week. “It’s a year-round community gathering spot.”

GEDCO’s gathering support for the project. Last week’s special meeting drew three directors and a unanimous vote to commit up to $30,000 of the food truck park’s anticipated $70,000 pricetag, and the EDC is helping facilitate next steps for the development. That includes an upcoming appearance before Gladewater’s Planning & Zoning Board Aug. 13 before the requisite Specific Use Permit for the project lands on the city council dais.

“We have actually dredged through a lot of the details,” GEDCO Executive Director Anna Conlan said. “We both understand that things are going to come up as he starts the project and they run into challenges. That’s kind of what we’re here to help project-manage as liaison between them and the city.

“I think it’s exciting to have something fresh and new.”

It’s a novel application of the Grow Gladewater grant fund, which has been largely focused on brick-and-mortar ventures. The ask from Staerker Brothers, LLC is $5,000 for site clean-up plus $7,500 for assistance fixing drainage issues on Coach Cooksey Street (South Main) and a $17,500 request to support the venture’s overall rejuvenation plan of the area.

All those funds are capped and reimbursement-based according to GEDCO’s grant rules. To qualify, the work must begin after all other necessary steps (i.e. the SUP) are complete.

“They have 100 percent of the money they need to fund for the park,” Conlan told the board. “We need to get this done so he can rock and roll down that path.

With long-term plans already in-development for the site and nearby land, “I personally think this is the perfect part of town to see this kind of redevelopment. I like the location a lot.”

The half-acre food truck park is plan for the southeastern tip of a 36-acre tract owned by the Staerker LLC, established in 2021 specifically to deal with the property.

“I started clearing timber and fell in love with the trees. I looked around and said this would be a wonderful place for a food truck park,” said Staerker, a Katy resident with deep ties to Gladewater. “There’s a natural fit for what we’re doing right there with the community. There’s a playground we’re putting in. It’s going to be very friendly. We’re right next to the middle school; we’re right next to Weldon Elementary School.”

In addition to (initially in Phase One) four food truck berths, utilities and a wooded trail, the site’s being primed to sponsor special events, after school activities, farmers markets, craft days and more. The ongoing expansion of Loop 485 factors into the development’s growth plans.

“The great thing about a food truck park is your entrepreneurs that maybe don’t have the capital to start a restaurant, they can start here and we’ll figure out who serves the good food, because people are going to keep coming back to them,” Staerker said. “It’s a really good way for – particularly, young – entrepreneurs to get going in the food business.

“As soon as we get up and going, we’re planning to put all the money that we make back into it, especially for the first three years. That’s the commitment I’m making to the food truck vendors: anything we get, we’re pumping it right back into this business… We’re putting in a unique venue that is going to be an asset to the community.”

One that also generates property tax revenue and sales taxes here, Staerker and Conlan agreed.

“All the tax revenue’s going to be right here in Gladewater,” Staerker said. “It’s low cost, it’s good food, it’s convenient. It’s going to check a lot of boxes for people in the community.”