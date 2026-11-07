Dickason Chevrolet grows appreciation event to draw more community members

The 8th annual Teacher Appreciation & Community Fall Festival at Bill Dickason Chevrolet returns from 2 p.m. to 5 Saturday, Nov. 14.

“This year we are not only honoring our hard-working, dedicated local teachers with a special event, we are also recognizing first responders, teacher aides and school staff, their families plus also including the community,” the dealership announced. “Our participating schools will be Gladewater, Union Grove, White Oak and Big Sandy.”

With help from food and gift sponsors, the team will have dozens of BINGO gifts, merchandise along with free food coupons. The event includes lunch, as well, according to event coordinator Vicki Thacker, along with sweet treats, a bounce house plus games and prizes for youngsters.

“We’re striving for a bigger and better event this year.”

The 2026 event will also award three prizes (including $2,500 cash) to a trio of teachers. (The teacher must be present to win and provide school ID.)

“The Bingo prizes for teachers, first responders, school aids and staff will be as spectacular as the ones we had for Bingo last year,” Thacker noted. “Plus there will be some Bingo prizes to win for those in our community who stop by to enjoy the Fall Festival.”

Attendees will receive two food tickets to receive a grilled hot dog, chips, and bottled water as well as a cup of homemade ice cream from the “Little Green Ice Cream Machine.”

“All the plans have not been finalized, but we will keep you updated.”

For more information, contact 903-445-7845.