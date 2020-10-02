DJ Allen 2020 Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week

Class 3A: DJ Allen, Junior, WR, Gladewater High School

Mascot: Bears

Opponent: Tatum High School In a classic case of taking what the other team gives you, DJ Allen put on a show in Gladewater’s 42-21 win over Tatum. With the Eagles determined to stop Gladewater’s ground game, Allen burned the secondary to the tune of 10 catches for 283 yards and five touchdowns. His TD grabs covered 15 and 48 yards in the first quarter, 26 yards in the second quarter and 89 and 69 yards in the final period. For the year, Allen has caught 30 passes, and 10 have gone the distance “We’ve been predominantly known as a running team, so we’re getting people crowding the box. It was just one of those nights where DJ made every play: a one-handed catch, breaking tackles. Just a great game. Moving forward, the passing game could be one of those things that puts us over the top.” – Gladewater Head Coach Jonny Louvier Nominees must excel in three categories: Individual performance on the field, including significant statistics from that week’s game

Contribution to the team’s success through individual leadership abilities

Performance off the field, including academic success and good community citizenship At the end of the regular season, Ford and its advisory board will select one student-athlete from the 10 weekly winners to be the Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Year in each classification. Following the championship games, honorees will once again be recognized at a banquet.