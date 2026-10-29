Don’t miss Gladewater’s EMS Fall Fest Saturday

The Hunter’s Moon Sunday night kicked off a series of trunk-or-treats, Halloween happenings and other fall festivals – the City of Gladewater’s arrives Saturday afternoon.

Set from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30, the annual Emergency Services Fall Fest is scheduled early enough to give kids (parents in tow) an easy outing and candy collection before they hit the streets for serious Trick-or-Treating Oct. 31.

The community candy corral is centered once again on the downtown derrick near alongside the railroad, fenced for attendees’ safety and providing ample space for the requisite costume contest, giveaways and activities hosted by local organizations. Organized by Gladewater Chamber of Commerce and hosted by Gladewater first responders (Gladewater Police Department will be manning the grill for free hot dogs) the event is free and open to the public, all ages.

Learn more and pitch in to the candy cache by calling the chamber at 903-845-5501.