Don’t miss Saturday’s annular solar eclipse

Get ready for the upcoming annular solar eclipse with safety in mind. The annular solar eclipse, occurring on October 14, features a “ring of fire” created by the sun’s shadow around the moon and parts of Texas will be in the path of totality.

l Know before you go by having multiple routes planned for your intended destination and allow for plenty of time for traveling. There may be increased traffic and congestion on some roads.

l Avoid confusion and congestion by pre-planning and getting to your viewing spot early.

l Only park in designated areas and avoid parking or driving through dry grass. Learn more at https://tfsweb.tamu.edu/TexasEclipse/