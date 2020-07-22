DPS Seeks Public’s Help with Finding Hit and Run Suspect

TYLER – DPS Troopers in Upshur County are asking for the public’s help in the investigation of a hit-and-run crash on July 17, 2020, at 11:22 a.m., which resulted in the death of a motorist on US 271 North, three miles north of Gilmer.

Preliminary investigation indicates the driver of a black Dodge Ram pickup truck was traveling north on US 271 North in the inside lane when the driver made an unsafe lane change. The Dodge struck the back of a 2008 Ford Crown Victoria causing the Ford to cross into the southbound lanes of traffic where it was struck by a 2019 Kenworth truck-tractor and trailer. The driver of the Dodge pickup left the scene.

The driver of the Ford, Frederick Fountain, 38, of Irving was transported to UT-Health – Tyler where he later died.

Based on the investigation, DPS would like the public’s help in identifying the individuals and vehicle pictured above. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Texas Department of Public Safety in Upshur County at 903-939-6002.