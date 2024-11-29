Drunk driving crashes peak during holidays

Thousands of Texas families are devastated by drunk driving crashes every year, and the problem gets worse during the holidays. In fact, one in four traffic deaths across the state are caused by drunk drivers, and that ratio increases to 28% during the holiday period.

When asked in a Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) survey, the majority of participants who admitted to driving after drinking said they’ve most often done so after being at a friend’s house.

That’s why over the next few weeks, TxDOT is reaching people as they’re buying beverages for holiday get-togethers. TxDOT will bring its mobile interactive exhibit to Walmart stores to engage and remind shoppers about the deadly dangers of drinking and driving.

“It’s not okay to drink and drive,” said TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams. “It’s not okay for a friend or family member to go through the death of a loved one at the hands of people who are drinking and driving. It’s always possible to find a safe and sober ride home, so make it a priority any time you drink.”

Just ask the friends and family of the 126 people killed and 272 people seriously injured by drunk drivers during Thanksgiving and the holiday season last year. What’s meant to be a joyous time will never be the same for them.

Yolanda Carson of Mansfield, Texas, knows that pain all too well. She lost her 23-year-old daughter, Jade Jiles, in a 2013 drunk driving-related crash. Jade was rescuing a friend’s blind dog who’d run into the street when an impaired driver struck and killed them both.

“Our family continues to be devastated by Jade’s passing. She had such a bright future ahead of her. She was working two jobs to pay for college, with plans of becoming a teacher. She also had a six-month-old son named Jacob,” said Yolanda. “She’ll never get a chance to step into the classroom or watch her son grow up. All because someone made the choice of getting behind the wheel after drinking.”

Drunk driving crashes are preventable 100% of the time. If you drink any amount of alcohol, do not get behind the wheel. Designate a sober driver, use a rideshare service or taxi, call a sober friend or family member, or use public transit. You can also just stay where you are until you’re sober.

The “Drive Sober. No Regrets” campaign also includes PSAs on TV, radio, billboards, online and at bars, restaurants and convenience stores statewide. The campaign supports a heightened law enforcement period from Dec. 13 through Jan. 1, when more officers will be on the alert looking for drunk drivers on Texas roadways.