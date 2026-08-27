DRY & DANGEROUS | Drought conditions spur sweeping fire restrictions

Burn bans are in effect across a growing swathe of Texas with drought conditions trending deeper and deeper into the red.

There’s little blue to be seen on the Keetch-Byram Drought Index (KBDI) as the measure of forest fire potential continues to increase. East Texas is averaging within the lowest KBDI Value ranges of 600-700-800, i.e. at high risk for runaway blazes. Gregg County and Upshur rate a 723 and 722 respectively as of Aug. 24.

The increasing fire danger pushed officials to clamp down on burns mid-month. Upshur County’s ban went into effect Aug. 14, and Gregg’s countywide lockdown followed days later with an announcement from Judge Bill Stoudt, echoed by City of Gladewater.

Upshur County Commissioners Court issued an ‘Order Prohibiting Outdoor Burning’ to continue through at least noon on Monday, Aug. 31. An extension is possible, depending on current conditions.

“Whereas, the Upshur County Court finds present circumstances in all or part of the unincorporated areas of Upshur County create a public hazard that would be exacerbated by outdoor burning,” the commissioners announced, “all outdoor burning is prohibited” except for activities authorized by Texas Commission on Environmental Quality such as firefighter training; public utility, natural gas pipeline or mining operations; planting or harvesting of agricultural crops; or burns that are conducted by a prescribed burn manager.

A violation of the order is a Class C misdemeanor, carrying of fine of up to $500.

There are standing restrictions on outdoor burns in the City of Gladewater, and city leaders underscored local prohibitions following Stoudt’s notice on Tuesday, Aug. 18.

“BURN BAN ISSUED,” City Hall announced. “Due to Gregg County and Upshur County having issued burn bans, the City of Gladewater is under a burn ban effectively immediately and until further notice.”

The KBDI is maintained by the Texas Weather Connection out of Texas A&M University (https://twc.tamu.edu/kbdi).

“The drought index is based on a daily water balance, where a drought factor is balanced with precipitation and soil moisture (assumed to have a maximum storage capacity of 8-inches) and is expressed in hundredths of an inch of soil moisture depletion.”

The index ranges from 0 (no moisture depletion) to 800 (absolutely dry conditions). As of Monday, Aug. 24, Gregg County’s KBDI Mean is 723.33, with a Maximum rating of 761 and a Minimum of 673. Upshur’s sitting at a Mean of 722.02, a Max of 775 and a Minimum 642.

Keetch-Byrum Drought Index (KBDI)

GREGG COUNTY

Date 08-24-2026

KBDI Mean 723.33

KBDI Max 761

KBDI Min 673

UPSHUR COUNTY

Date 08-24-2026

KBDI Mean 722.02

KBDI Max 775

KBDI Min 642

SOURCE: https://twcgis.tamu.edu/KBDI/